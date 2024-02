A drought emergency is due to be declared from Friday (March 1) for the south of Alicante province and Murcia region.

At a meeting of the board of the Segura river and water authority (CHS) on Wednesday, members agreed to ‘partially’ bring in the measure for the Vega Baja area in Alicante and the Media and Alta Vegas in Murcia.

The declaration will not affect supply to households in the area, according to the CHS.

