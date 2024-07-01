Carp-R-Us fishing club

THE SECOND round of the Carp-R-Us summer/autumn series was fished on the Eden 2 stretch of the Río Segura.

The river was bank high but with a steady flow, if a little coloured, and the match started with everyone confident of catching fish. Again, this was not the case and the match was a struggle for most.

Clear winner from peg seven was Steve Fell who had 9.06 kilogrammes caught alternating between traditional pole and bread, and pole feeder and corn. Second was Tony Felstead from peg four who had 3.58kg caught on maggot. Third was Russ Davidson with 0.98kg from peg five and fourth was Roy Dainty with 0.42kg. All in all, another disappointing day on the river.

The club would like to thank Costa Blanca News for their support over the years, printing our match reports and occasional article. We wish all the staff well in whatever the future may hold for them. Good luck and thank you again.

Information about the club can be found on its website at www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.