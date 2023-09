A regional business leader has claimed that state airport operator Aena is still interested in building a second runway at Alicante-Elche airport.

President of the regional business confederation (CEV), Salvador Navarro said Aena is drawing up a new development plan for the airport, which is ‘at a very advanced stage and could be presented soon’.

Ecologists have denounced that the construction scheme would destroy the nearby Agua Amarga wetland.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News