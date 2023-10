The Guardia Civil have seized 118,000 ‘food and cosmetic products’ in the provinces of Alicante, Murcia, Albacete and Almería.

Although they ‘did not present a danger to health’, the items ‘did not follow the regulations on labelling’.

The products were removed from the shelves after 16 stores belonging to a ‘well-known supermarket chain’ were searched.

