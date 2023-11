A well-known and well-loved animal charity is finally close to moving to new purpose-built headquarters.

Sociedad Protectora para Animales de Torrevieja, or ‘SAT’ as it is usually known, is an NGO which rescues and re-homes stray and abandoned dogs over a wide area.

For the past 20 years their kennels have been on the outskirts of Dolores but a number of problems led to an ambitious project to build a new centre at San Isidro.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News