On the run in Rojales

Registration for the 21st Villa de Rojales five and 10 kilometre runs, which take place on September 28, is now open.

The day’s events also include a 5km Nordic walking category and children’s races.

Participants who register before September 17 will receive an event t-shirt.

Registration for the adults’ races costs €9 until August 31 and €10 until closure, which is on September 25. Registration for the children’s races takes place on the day.

The children’s events start at 17.00 and the 5km, 10km and Nordic races get underway at 19.00.

“Run, walk or simply enjoy the sports atmosphere.

“Happy summer and see you at the starting line,” says the town hall.

For further information and registration, visit https://tinyurl.com/45zt4dz4