Cartagena by starlight

‘Red sunsets from the sea and walks through Carthago Nova under the stars’, this is what is being offered by Cartagena’s Puerto de Culturas tourist portal over the coming weeks.

Puerto de Culturas has organised a series of ‘nocturnal activities in natural environments with thousands of years of history, where music, light and the art of the muses envelop experiences’.

A sunset boat trip around Cartagena bay, accompanied by music from the young singer and pianist Cristina Sanchez, takes place every Thursday in July and August at 21.00.

The tourist boat Zarpa will leave from the Antiguo Club de Regatas, and the trip costs €15.

Next up, every Friday in August at 21.00 there is an ‘evocative and exclusive’ visit that transports the visitor to the Roman era. The stars of Carthago Nova create the magical and mysterious atmosphere of the curia (assembly), the baths and sacred buildings of the ancient buried city. It is a unique opportunity to enter a Roman home and taste a cocktail, surrounded by sanctuaries, mythology and secrets.

The activity lasts around two hours, starts at the Molinete Roman forum museum and costs €25.

Tickets for both activities are available online through https://puertodeculturas.cartagena.es/