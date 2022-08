Sites devastated by large forest fires in Spain this summer – including the Vall d’Ebo in Alicante and Bejís in the north of Valencia region – will be awarded special status today (Tuesday) by the Cabinet.

The declaration of a ‘zone affected by an emergency’ means the areas will be entitled to special funding from the government.

PM Pedro Sánchez made the announcement during a visit to Bejís on Monday.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News