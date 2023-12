Torrevieja town hall has announced a €158 million budget for 2024.

The spending plan sees the council buck the trend in Alicante province for local tax rises, with property tax (IBI) ‘kept at the minimum level allowed by law’.

While the lion’s share of the money goes on wages and services, €43 million has been found for investment in infrastructure projects.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said they will spend 61.6% more than in 2023, when the budget was €97.6M.

