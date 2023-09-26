Public funding announced to stage bull-run events

0
48

Rather than heeding public calls to ban ‘bous al carrer’ bull runs, the new Valencia government has said it will give public subsidies to stage them.

Former bullfighter and vice-president of the region, Vicente Barrera – from the far-right party Vox – spoke on Monday after it was revealed that a man had died from a goring at a ‘bous al carrer’ event in Pobla de Farnals in Valencia province.

Sr Barrera claimed that bull events are part of the ‘culture and tradition’ of the region.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.