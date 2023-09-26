Public funding announced to stage bull-run events

Rather than heeding public calls to ban ‘bous al carrer’ bull runs, the new Valencia government has said it will give public subsidies to stage them.

Former bullfighter and vice-president of the region, Vicente Barrera – from the far-right party Vox – spoke on Monday after it was revealed that a man had died from a goring at a ‘bous al carrer’ event in Pobla de Farnals in Valencia province.

Sr Barrera claimed that bull events are part of the ‘culture and tradition’ of the region.

