Cash to combat wild boar ‘invasion’

Mayors from Marina Alta towns met with the regional director for the environment, Raúl Mérida to ‘discuss the problem of the wild boar infestation’ in the area.

The meeting took place in Jávea, where the politicians highlighted the problems caused by the rise in numbers – and Sr Mérida outlined actions that the regional government is set to take.

Jávea mayoress Rosa Cardona told the director that wild boar have been ‘destroying crops for many years’ and ‘present a danger’ to people living in the area.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News