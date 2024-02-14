Patients demand deprivatisation

Users of Vinalopó public hospital have formed a group to campaign for its management to be taken out of private hands and returned to the regional government, as has already been done at the hospital in Alzira, Torrevieja, Denia, and soon in Manises.

The hospital’s catchment area covers part of Elche, where it is located, as well as Crevillente, Aspe, Hondón de las Nieves and Hondón de los Frailes.

The group, called the Plataforma por la Reversión del Hospital del Vinalopó, includes members of residents’ associations, pensioners, healthcare professionals, unions and political parties.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News