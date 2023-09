New regional tourism councillor, Nuria Montes has vowed to hunt out all the illegal holiday lets in the Valencia region.

Sra Montes said their task was made easier by the fact that ‘practically all of them are on the internet’.

Once their new internet search system is in place, they can update the fines levied so that they can be ‘very tough’ with infractors.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News