Council climb-down over city’s low emissions zone

After announcing with great fanfare on January 2 last year that their low emissions zone would create a ‘new Alicante’ which would be functioning this month, the ruling Partido Popular (PP) on the city council has caved in to the demands of their far-right partners in government, Vox – and agreed not to fine motorists who fail to adhere to the new regulations.

The Socialist party (PSOE) has slammed the deal and said the mayor has taken the side of climate change deniers in order to pass his budget.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News