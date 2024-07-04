‘No’ to noise pollution

Denia local police are carrying out noise checks on motorcycles and scooters.

They reported that the campaign is designed to ‘reduce acoustic contamination’ caused by these vehicles.

“Excessive noise from motorcycles and scooters not only affects people’s rest, but it can also cause mental health problems such as stress and mood swings,” they stated.

They asked riders to ‘collaborate with us by respecting permitted noise levels and ensuring that your vehicle complies with the current regulations’.

“Together we can achieve a calmer and healthier environment for all,” they stated.