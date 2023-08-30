New animal law comes into force in September

Spain’s new national animal law will come into force on September 29 – six months after it was published in the state official bulletin (BOE).

It includes compulsory insurance for dogs, although many household policies already cover pets at no extra cost, ‘but many people are not aware of this’.

Costa Blanca News spoke to Natalie Kaufman of Insurance Altea, agents for PlusUltra, who said that they had already received many enquiries about compulsory insurance and their household contents policy included dogs without the need to include their chip numbers at the moment, unless they were classified as a dangerous breed, in which case they would need separate insurance.

