Alleged Borriol killer arrested

THE MAN who supposedly stabbed his partner to death in September in Borriol was finally arrested in Argentina last weekend.

Guardia Civil officers found the lifeless body of Eva Bou on September 7 after her relatives warned they had not been able to contact her for several days. The autopsy then confirmed she had been dead for around five days, and her former partner, José Luis Gallego, went missing and became the prime suspect.

Police investigations revealed that Gallego caught a plane to Buenos Aires on the days following the murder, and an international arrest warrant was issued, mobilising Interpol, Argentinian Federal Police and Guardia Civil officers to find the fugitive.

