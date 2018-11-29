Teenager arrested for killing boyfriend’s ex

A 19-YEAR-OLD Spanish woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of the 17-year-old former girlfriend of her boyfriend.

Romanian teenager Denisa was stabbed to death on Sunday night in Alcorcón (Madrid) while she was on her mobile phone talking to a friend – who heard the attack.

Attacker Rocío was arrested on Monday evening in a villa in Ventas de Retamosa (Toledo).

Police investigators are working on the jealousy theory in their enquiries, that include boyfriend Mario. CCTV footage from a nearby clinic is being examined to see if Rocío acted alone or was accompanied by someone else in the attack as some witnesses claim they saw two people running away on the night

