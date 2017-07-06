Valencia eco-friendly measures continue

VALENCIA city postal service workers now have eight more electricity-powered motorbikes with which to make their rounds.

All eight bikes have been distributed throughout the city, with the most urban areas taking preference due to the difficulties for other vehicles to get through the smaller, more crowded streets.

They can reach speeds of 80 kilometres per hour, transport up to 175 kilos and run for 100 kilometres when charged up.

