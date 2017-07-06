Gandia slams LGB Pride ‘sabotage’

GANDIA town hall has condemned the actions of unknown individuals who tried to sabotage its LGB Pride celebrations – three times.

Like most local councils in Spain over the weekend, Gandia flew the rainbow flag from its balcony and, to add extra colour, the La Safor (Valencia province) district capital set up rainbow lights to dazzle the town hall building every night from 21.00.

But someone ripped out the timer, so they did not work.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper