THREE of the five people who ran over and killed the watchman of a marihuana plantation back in August have been arrested.
The incident took place in the outskirts of Llíria, outside a legal marihuana plantation used for clothing and food purposes.
Five people drove to the premises, cut a number of plants and tried to drive off with them. However, as they tried to escape, the 40-year-old man who was in charge of protecting the premises saw them and blocked their path.
Three arrested, two in hiding over Llíria death
THREE of the five people who ran over and killed the watchman of a marihuana plantation back in August have been arrested.