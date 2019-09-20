Three arrested, two in hiding over Llíria death

0
15

THREE of the five people who ran over and killed the watchman of a marihuana plantation back in August have been arrested.
The incident took place in the outskirts of Llíria, outside a legal marihuana plantation used for clothing and food purposes.
Five people drove to the premises, cut a number of plants and tried to drive off with them. However, as they tried to escape, the 40-year-old man who was in charge of protecting the premises saw them and blocked their path.

