Researchers validate new way of treating acid reflux

RESEARCHERS from Valencia’s CEU UCH university have shown that physical therapy treatments in the patient’s diaphragm area can help alleviate the issues caused by gastroesophageal reflux.

Researcher María Dolores Arguisuelas explains that ‘the fascia is a tissue of the body that wraps around all structures – muscles, bones, vessels, organs – and has the function of supporting or sustaining, transmitting tensions and sliding between planes. In these last years there has started to be progress in the research on the implication of this tissue in the development of common pathologies among the population.’

