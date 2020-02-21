Paterna calls for owners to sterilise their cats

PATERNA council has launched a campaign urging cat-owners to have their animals sterilised to prevent future feral colonies forming from neglected pets – or worse.

Whilst existing feral groups are under controlled care – feeding, veterinary attention and ‘trap, neuter, return’ programmes – the life of a street cat is normally very short and of extremely limited quality.

Girl-cats, or queens, can spend their entire lives pregnant or lactating, starting from when they are still kittens themselves, and unsterilised boy-cats, or toms, fight each other and suffer severe injuries.

