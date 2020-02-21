Artificial Posidonia dunes to guard against climate change

SEA-BARRIERS and protecting the coastline from destruction have become a burning topic in the Valencia region since the December floods and, hot on their heels, Storm Gloria – both of which have been largely attributed to global warming.

Oliva is one of the most vulnerable towns to whatever climate change throws at the western Mediterranean in the near future, especially as its houses – many of which were built around a century ago – are right on the beach, with their outer walls surrounded by sand.

By Samantha Kett