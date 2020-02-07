Oliva bans petrol stations in residential areas

OLIVA has become one of the first towns in the region to ban petrol stations from residential areas.

La Safor’s southernmost municipality has set in stone a prohibition on service stations from opening within 100 metres of schools, nursing homes, health centres, private homes, or ‘any other sensitive location’.

This does not necessarily bar future petrol station companies from acquiring planning permission in Oliva, but means they will be very restricted as to where they can set themselves up.

