Oliva AP-7 exit ready

By Samantha Kett

A MOTORWAY exit south of Oliva is a step closer to becoming reality – Spain’s ministry of public works has approved the basic plan, meaning the next stage can get under way.

Even once the AP-7 becomes toll-free on New Year’s Eve 2019, this will not help reduce traffic on the N-332 in the Valencia province town, since delivery lorries needing to get to and from the industrial estate near the Alicante province border will still have to go right through Oliva.

And the aim is to keep long-distance traffic off the N-332, where round-the-clock gridlocks cause air and noise pollution proven to be hazardous to health.