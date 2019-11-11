No more nitrates in the water in Alzira

ALL urbanisations in Alzira are now getting nitrate-free on-tap water thanks to a complete overhaul of the town’s pipeworks.

The new system is just under a mile (1.6 kilometres) long and covers all residential complexes and rural areas served by the wells and reservoirs exploited by water board Aguas Potables San Bernardo.

In total, some 1,800 residents will benefit, including those in the rural outskirts in the Xavegó, Pla de la Murta, Racó de les Vinyes, Pla de Corbera, Vista Alegre and Vall Vert areas.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper