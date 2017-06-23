Gender violence figures released

OVER 5,000 women have been victims of gender violence in the Valencia region in the first three months of 2017, figures released earlier this week by the Supreme Court show.

The figure is a 23 per cent increase compared to last year, with 3,279 of the victims being Spanish women, and 1,778 of other nationalities, proving there is still much work to be done and much awareness to be raised on this complex subject, which unfortunately does not have an easy solution.

