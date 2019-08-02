Filthy entrance roads and no parking at Alzira hospital

LACK of parking spaces and a sea of filth building up at the entrance are causing complaints to mount at Alzira hospital, which was de-privatised 16 months ago and is now run by the regional government.

The cleaning company only sweeps out the lane leading to A&E two or three times a year, and this was last carried out in February.

Now, heaps of crisp packets, bottles, cans and other rubbish line the pavements on either side – and are likely to remain there for months.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper