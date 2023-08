Another 72 newborn turtles made their bid for freedom on Sunday night – Denia ‘supermum’ Diana’s eggs hatched on Les Albaranes beach under the watchful eyes of trained conservationists.

She had made two of the three nests found on the shores of the Marina Alta capital in June and July.

Diana’s other 89 eggs are expected to hatch in the next few weeks, since a turtle’s gestation period is around 60 days.

