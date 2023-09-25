‘Radical’ overhaul in the offing for regional health service

In a keynote speech in the Valencia parliament, regional health councillor Marciano Gómez stated that the new coalition government will carry out a ‘integral transformation’ of the healthcare system.

The politician handed one the most important roles in the Valencia government – now run by the Partido Popular and far-right party Vox – explained the ‘principal lines of action’ which will be carried out over their four-year term in office.

Sr Gómez said they had ‘analysed the current situation of the health service’ – and claimed that it was not working.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News