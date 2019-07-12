Fibromyalgia woman wins landmark court case

A LAWYER from Gandia has managed to secure a disability pension for a woman with fibromyalgia after the Social Security claimed it did not prevent her working.

MH Abogados’ Miguel Habichayn had to go all the way to the regional High Court of Justice before the battle was won, since the Social Security office appealed against a verdict by a lower audience which had declared the plaintiff’s chronic pain prevented her from carrying out her job as a cleaning lady.

