Tony Matthews sports news

UEFA European Championship records and statistics

This year’s Euros football championship is now fast-drawing to a close, with just four teams remaining in the race for the title. Unfortunately, two of them will miss out this weekend when they will ‘lose’ – be eliminated – in their respective semi-final encounter.

Those in the semis are Spain v France on Tuesday, followed 24 hours later by England against the Netherlands. The final will take place on Sunday, July 14.

As it stands right now, over 100 goals have been scored in the 48 Euro games already played – approximately 2.26 goals per game.

Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Cody Gakpo (the Netherlands) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) have all scored three goals for their respective countries. And of course Gakpo can still add to his tally.

The biggest win of the tournament so far is Germany’s 5-1 victory over Scotland in the very first group game. The second best is Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia and third best is 3-0, achieved by Spain (again) v Croatia, the Netherlands against Romania, by Portugal versus Turkey and Romania v Ukraine.

So far a total of 10 own-goals have been conceded – including two by both French and Portuguese players.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous was the first player to receive a red card (versus Germany in game one) and Mirlind Daku of Albania has also seen ‘red’ in Germany.

The winners of the Euros this year will receive £8 million; the runner’s-up will pick up £5M, while the two losing semi-finalists will each receive £4M.

Fact File;

* Twenty-four teams initially qualified for the finals in Germany, who had an automatic entry as hosts. The participating countries were subsequently split (drawn) into six separate groups of four, with the winners of each group automatically qualifying for the finals themselves in Germany

