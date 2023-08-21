Cheap AVE set for Elche and Murcia

Low-cost, high-speed train (AVE) operator Ouigo has been granted provisional authorisation to provide service on the Madrid-Elche-Murcia line, foreseeably in the first half of next year.

The company, part of France’s state-owned railway group SNCF, reported that they expect to receive definitive authorisation from state rail infrastructure company Adif in October, should nothing change as this is merely a technical procedure.

Ouigo will now start tests to convert its trains to the specifications of the line.

