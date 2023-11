An anonymous tip-off from a member of the public led to the discovery of a cannabis farm containing more than 700 plants.

A Guardia Civil spokesman said they had worked together with the local police of Relleu to locate the site.

Examining the evidence they had been given, they were able to pinpoint the location of the weed farm ‘in a rural location’ in the grounds of a country property in Relleu.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News