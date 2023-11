Test flights for drones in built-up urban environments have been taking place in Benidorm this week.

They have been carried out by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS).

Benidorm’s councillor for security, Jesús Carrobles they were testing ‘technology which could be used very soon’ that would allow goods such as parcels to be delivered by drones.

