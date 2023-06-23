‘A touch of class’

The stage is lit

The spotlights hit the actor’s face

The audience, a silent crowd

Hushed by amazing grace

A monologue of passion

Hold the people in a trance

The words delivered by a voice

As fluid as a dance

So eloquent, so moving

Acting from the very heart

A faultless ‘tour de force’ of skill

Applied to every part

An Oscar winning actress

Showed the world she could achieve

Her many parts exceptional

And easy to believe

On stage, on film, in parliament

She reached amazing heights

Now God requires her talents

To set Heaven up in lights

To meet her fellow actors

Who now grace a blessed stage

Gone before but not forgotten

As life starts another page

‘Paradise Theatre’

Opening night, the house is full

Angels backstage waiting

Curtain up as they all pull

The spotlight pans and settles

On an actor in God’s cast

Glenda Jackson starts her monologue

She’s received her wings at last!

By David Whitney c 2023