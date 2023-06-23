‘A touch of class’

The stage is lit
The spotlights hit the actor’s face
The audience, a silent crowd
Hushed by amazing grace
A monologue of passion
Hold the people in a trance
The words delivered by a voice
As fluid as a dance
So eloquent, so moving
Acting from the very heart
A faultless ‘tour de force’ of skill
Applied to every part
An Oscar winning actress
Showed the world she could achieve
Her many parts exceptional
And easy to believe
On stage, on film, in parliament
She reached amazing heights
Now God requires her talents
To set Heaven up in lights
To meet her fellow actors
Who now grace a blessed stage
Gone before but not forgotten
As life starts another page
‘Paradise Theatre’
Opening night, the house is full
Angels backstage waiting
Curtain up as they all pull
The spotlight pans and settles
On an actor in God’s cast
Glenda Jackson starts her monologue
She’s received her wings at last!
By David Whitney c 2023