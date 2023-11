Alfaz del Pi town hall is to spend €407,073 on remodelling its Plaza Mayor.

The council’s ruling committee has given the green light to the ‘initial project’.

The scheme will see the improvements to ‘accessibility’ at the town’s main square and streets adjacent to the town hall.

The council wants to ‘increase the space of the square’ by adding a section of Calle Federico García Lorca, which will be ‘semi-pedestrianised’.

