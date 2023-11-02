Care home staff investigated over resident’s death

The Guardia Civil are investigating 12 employees at a care home over the death of an elderly resident.

A force spokesman said that the woman’s family had made an official complaint to the security services in Murcia after receiving anonymous messages denouncing the ‘strange circumstances of her death’.

A judge in Yecla ordered judicial police to investigate, even though a death certificate had already been issued stating that the woman had died of natural causes.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News