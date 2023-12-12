British paedophile given long jail sentence

A British resident of Benidorm has been sentenced to a total of 133 years in prison for various offences related to child pornography and sexual abuse of children.

The offences took place between 2019 and 2020, when the accused shared explicit images of children on a forum for child pornography, explains the provincial court judgment reported by state news agency EFE.

The prosecution alleged he had contacted and made indecent proposals to 27 minors, 13 of whom agreed and sent him videos of themselves doing what he had asked them.

