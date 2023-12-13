Lemon industry accused of ‘squeezing’ farmers

Farmers’ union ASAJA Alicante alleges the lemon processing industry is engaging in practices prohibited by the food chain law by paying for lemons at a price below the cost of harvesting.

They held an emergency meeting after discovering ‘irregularities in the province’s current campaign of oranges, lemons and mandarins’.

According to ASAJA Alicante, the law states that each operator in the food chain must pay the immediately preceding operator a price equal to or higher than the actual cost of production.

By not doing so they are ‘ruining the province’s lemon growers’.

