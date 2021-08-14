R.I.P Jack Troughton – a journalist and a gentleman

Messages of condolence have been flooding in for Jack Troughton, who tragically passed away yesterday (Friday).

Jack was a campaigning journalist who made his name on the Costa Blanca with the Round Town News, a title which Jack worked for as a reporter and then as editor.

Jack was also a long-time collaborator with Bay Radio.

At the Costa Blanca News we were lucky enough to have Jack as a colleague and friend for what tragically turned out to be last few years of his long career in journalism.

Jack was very well respected by all who knew him.

His cheery outlook on life and experience in his chosen field was an inspiration to those of us who were lucky enough to work with him.

All Jack’s colleagues at Costa Blanca News expressed deep sadness and regret on hearing of his sudden death in Jávea yesterday following a game of padel, a sport he had grown to love.

We send our heartfelt condolences and love to Jack’s wife Tina, and his family and friends.

The Costa Blanca News will run a full tribute to Jack in the next edition of the paper including messages from the people who knew him and those who he helped through his journalism.

One such message came through this morning from Charles and Lisa Svoboda, who have been helping Costa Blanca residents for nearly two decades via their association Abusos Urbanísticos No (AUN).

Charles stated: “Lisa and I were greatly saddened to learn about Jack’s quite sudden passing.

“He has been a rock solid reporter for any number of years and a very useful contact for us in our various endeavours, locally and regionally in particular.”

They added: “Please accept our condolences in the loss of a valued colleague and friend. “Our sympathy also goes to his family members in their time of sorrow.

“He will be missed.”