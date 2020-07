Britons are still the most numerous foreign nationality living in Alicante province, with 67,728 citizens making up 19.6% of non-Spanish residents and 3.65% of the total population.

In turn, Alicante is still the province with the third highest percentage of foreign residents in Spain.

