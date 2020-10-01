Action over bank account closure threat

Expat champion Roger Gale MP has vowed to further investigate the issue of possible closures of UK bank accounts held by Britons living in Spain and the EU.

On Wednesday, chairman of the Treasury Committee, Mel Stride MP, stated that Britons living in EU countries must be given enough time to make alternative arrangements if they are affected.

He said: “Many British expats in the EU are being told that their UK bank accounts will be terminated at the end of the year.

“It’s vital that they’re given sufficient warning so that they have time to make alternative arrangements.”

