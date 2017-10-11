‘Rethink needed’ on water management

By Dave Jones and Emma Randle

Environmental association Greenpeace has claimed the poor management of water – as well as climate change – has led to the current drought crisis in Spain.

Government figures show that nationally reservoirs are at 38.9 per cent of total capacity, the lowest figure since 2006.

The ecologists have accused the government of basing management of the precious resource on it being an “unlimited” asset which will always be available, when the opposite is the case.

In Almería their views are echoed by the province’s water lobby association, La Mesa del Agua, which reported a water deficit of nearly 192 gigalitres at the start of the ‘water year’ which runs from October 1.