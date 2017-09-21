On the hunt for deer poachers

By Emma Randle

A special regional government environmental police force has been dispatched to guard against poaching in the Los Filabres mountains during the deer mating season.

It is the second year that the Junta has taken preventative action against illegal hunters who take advantage of the animals coming together in groups to mate, making them easy targets.

A team of eight police agents and a hunting expert will patrol the mountains on a 24-hour basis and will monitor visitor access so that the animals are disturbed as little as possible.