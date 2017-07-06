No more treatment for little Leo

By Emma Randle

Young cancer sufferer Leo Bermejo will have no further treatment after recent proton therapy failed to halt the growth of aggressive tumours in his brain.

Five-year-old Leo, from Vera, has battled with cancer since the age of two, but now may only have “a couple of months to live”, according to mother Karen Keefe.

The devastating news comes after years of attempts to cure the cancer, including four operations to remove tumours both in Spain and the UK, and a trip to the USA for cutting edge proton therapy.