Three people travelling in a taxi from Málaga to Puerto Banus were killed and three others were hospitalised

AN off-duty Guardia Civil officer who tested positive for alcohol and cocaine after allegedly causing an accident that killed three people in Torremolinos last week has been sent to prison without bail as the investigation continues.

The officer, who reportedly attempted to leave the scene of the accident on foot but was stopped by police, is being investigated on charges including three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of causing injury.