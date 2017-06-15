Mojacar prom battle intensifies

By Emma Randle

A campaign to change the route of Mojacar’s promenade and save its chiringuitos shifted up a gear this week after the Socialist PSOE party took its concerns to the Spanish parliament.

The party has lodged a petition to the congress of deputies setting out various “questions” over the viability of the planned second phase of the prom, which could potentially put out of business a row of Mojacar’s oldest and most iconic beach bars.

The move was made after socialist MP for Almería, Sonia Ferrer, visited affected chiringuito owners and heard how the development would destroy their businesses.