Dozens of guests fall ill at one hotel and elsewhere police are called after 300 angry guests find rooms full of builders

By David Jackson

At least 19 guests of the Hotel Golf Trinidad needed medical attention following an outbreak of gastroenteritis last week, according to the regional health department (SAS).

In all, at least 50 guests at the hotel fell ill, although many did not seek medical attention, according to one of the guests.

Although the management denied the hotel had been the source of the outbreak, the health service confirmed that it was investigating the incident.